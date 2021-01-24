To the editor:
This letter is a huge “shout out” to all the Salvation Army bell ringers and all the donors who helped to make the Kendallville bell ringing season so successful again this year. This year we collected more money in Kendallville than last year.
As the time drew closer for the beginning of the season, I knew this season would be so different, like everything else. But it is so overwhelming to know that there still are so many in our community willing to help this important event. Every single hour filled by a ringer is deeply appreciated. Some ringers could only help one hour, some signed up for two, three or 10 hours each week, and some churches and businesses were able to participate in the Take a Day challenge. Every person who gave or rang was deeply appreciated and important.
Angie Kidd's recent letter (published Sunday, Jan. 17) spells out all the areas who receive the money from the Salvation Army.
I also need to thank Fred Inniger and WAWK for all the coverage to promote the bell ringing. I wish I could list every person and group who rang this year and personally thank them. I hope everyone who rang or donated knows how important they were to this process of raising funds to be used for those in need in Noble County.
Blessings to all! Please plan to be a part of bell ringing next year. If every individual or group got one more person or group to schedule some time, we will have many more time spots filled.
Again, thank you,
Ellyne Sollenberger
Kendallville
