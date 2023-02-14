To the Editor:
DeKalb County has the unique chance to increase local investment and make our electricity more reliable by capitalizing on the opportunities created by the growing solar energy industry. Solar development can help DeKalb County continue in a way that is low-impact, sustainable, and supports our existing agricultural base.
Agriculture is at the heart of DeKalb County. As a farmer, I know full well the importance of being as efficient as possible with our farming practices. With today’s economy, the margins are razor-thin, and we need to be doing everything possible to keep up with the times and ensure that we’re able to survive. My husband and I put a portion of our land toward a solar project, but we intend to farm the remaining land near the panels. We are excited about the prospect of economic security while still maintaining our way of life, but our ability to use our land as we see fit is under threat.
There is currently an amendment being considered that would drastically increase the setbacks required for these projects. Around our home, they would require more than three football fields of setbacks to be taken out of production — that’s far more land taken out of production than even I-69 or heavy industrial uses would require. We can’t use that land to farm, the county can’t benefit from the millions of dollars in increased tax revenue that they would gain by allowing panels on that land, and the company we’re working with may not even be able to fit their panels on our property anymore with how small the remaining space is. Our way of life demands that we use land efficiently, and the county government is now telling us that we need to waste huge tracts of land in order to cater to a very loud minority — many of whom don’t even live in DeKalb County.
I fully believe that, as a farming community, our farmland needs to be protected. That’s why I believe we need to use the land we have as efficiently as possible rather than creating wasted pieces of land that don’t benefit anyone.
Our commissioners should reject changes to our county’s existing ordinance — which already contains numerous provisions to protect the well-being of farmers and neighbors — and ensure our county is able to take full advantage of this opportunity.
I respectfully request that the DeKalb County Commissioners leave our well-crafted solar ordinance in place as is and reject the misinformed demands from the vocal minority of opponents.
Dawn Schrader
St. Joe
