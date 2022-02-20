25 years ago
• Two new doctors will join the staff of Avilla Family Medical Clinic this summer. Dr. Lisa Lane and Dr. Phillip Corbin, both finishing their residencies at St. Elizabeth Hospital Family Practice Program in Dayton, Ohio, were recruited by Continuum, the parent company of McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville. The plan to practice with Dr. James Chandler and Dr. Jerry Warrener in Avilla.
