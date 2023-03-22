To the Editor:
It is fascinating to hear people fight about solar panels when they don’t have much personal experience with solar panels. Most people don’t. When I was a child and asked my parents why we did not have solar, the response was that solar is too expensive. It still is. Our government put money into turning large room-size computers into a phone small enough to place in your pocket. They have never done the same for solar.
Most solar panels are outsourced to other countries, and when Trump tried to change this, the solar industry responded by making larger than normal purchases of foreign made panels to cut future costs of any additional taxes. So, we continue the status quo of losing jobs to foreign countries to whom we are energy dependent.
Solar is not a fad. It is an investment. Since most people cannot afford to buy panels outright, they will have to go through a finance partner for a 20 year contract to rent either the panels or the energy from panels placed on their homes. It’s not just the manufacture and disposal of panels that currently harms the environment: it’s also the operation and maintenance. Innocent bystander trees may be partially or fully removed to give the panels access to sunlight. Birds and squirrels find warm shelter under the panels where they live and even die. Let a panel go down and you will have to burn fossil fuels for a truck roll for a service tech to discover an electrical hazard on your roof caused by an animal chewing on wires they mistook for warm vines.
When you sign a contract for solar, you will be contractually obligated to the design that was best measured to capture energy on your roof. Should you ever need to remodel your home and need to move those panels, you will have to pay for the service. Decide to remove the panels forever and not renegotiate the contract, and your rights as a homeowner will be placed in check due to violation of that contract. So purchase of residential solar should come only after extensive research to help you to discover things that solar employees either will not or cannot tell you about the risks inherent to making penetrations into a roof for electrical installations.
As a former solar employee, I can tell you how rewarding and fascinating this technical field is knowing that everything I did was in support of a better future for our planet, despite the drawbacks. I can also tell you that the answer to this paradox is to place pressure on government officials to bring solar innovations out of the laboratory and into the public market, just like they did with computers.
Michelle Chin
Kendallville
