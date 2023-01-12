To the Editor:
The Community Foundation of Noble County is home to a variety of scholarship opportunities. Local donors recognize the need for financial assistance and have trusted the community foundation to administer over 55 unique scholarship opportunities for our local high school seniors and adult/college students. Scholarships offered are unique and can include high school attending, field of study, GPA and college attending. Fields of study range from nursing, teaching, mechanical/electrical engineering, and agriculture, just to name a few. Students with a wide range of GPAs are encouraged to apply.
Central Noble High School seniors in honors theater can apply for the Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship or if they are interested in becoming a teacher the Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award or the Carol A. Tieman Scholarship.
Churubusco High School seniors living in Noble County can apply for the John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son, Bill. This scholarship is for students pursuing any sort of post high school education.
East Noble scholarships include the Benjamin H. Murray Memorial Scholarship for a senior who will be pursuing a post-secondary degree with a GPA of 2.50 to 3.00. Talia Joy Smith Celebrate The Arts Scholarship is for seniors and graduates who will pursue a four-year degree major in the performing arts in either vocal performance or musical theater or majoring in music education. The Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial is for seniors or graduates pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing or may be entering as a freshman to the University of Notre Dame. Seniors interested in attending Ball State University can apply for the Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship which awards $1,000.
Oak Farm Montessori School seniors with a GPA range of 3.00 to 3.50 can apply for the Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship.
West Noble High School seniors interested in pursuing advance education in emergency services involving fire, police, criminal justice and/or EMS can apply for the Alan Hutsell Scholarship. Several teaching scholarships are also available for West Noble High School seniors such as the Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship, Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship and Pauline (McClish) Leaman Scholarship. Seniors attending a 4-year public college with a GPA of 3.00 or higher are encouraged to apply for the Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship.
The Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship is for non-traditional students already enrolled in a or beginning college/university or trade school program, re-training due to changes in the workplace, or who desire to better their life through additional educational opportunities. Applicants should be 25 years or older at time of application. Awards $1,500 and recipients can reapply.
The above noted scholarships are a small list of more than 55 scholarships offered through the community foundation. If you are or know of a high school senior or an adult/college student looking for scholarships to lessen the financial burden to attend college, please encourage them to visit our website to begin the process, CFNoble.org and click on the scholarship tab. Applicants will be directed to create an account, take the Eligibility Quiz to see what scholarships they are matched with and complete the application(s).
The scholarship application process is currently open and accepting applications until Jan. 18, 2023, at 11 p.m.
Jennifer Shultz
Director of Communications and Scholarships
Community Foundation of Noble County
