To the Editor:
I feel America is turning into a fascist state little by little every single day.
Whether it’s the Supreme Court sending out radical opinions that don’t reflect the best interest of our country or the literal fascism being promoted by Republicans.
Take the blinders off.
Our country has no hope if we become complicit.
Victoria Woods
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.