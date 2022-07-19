To the Editor:

I feel America is turning into a fascist state little by little every single day.

Whether it’s the Supreme Court sending out radical opinions that don’t reflect the best interest of our country or the literal fascism being promoted by Republicans.

Take the blinders off.

Our country has no hope if we become complicit.

Victoria Woods

Angola

