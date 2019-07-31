To the editor:
This is in response to the opinion of Ms. Burns about our government "behaving disgracefully." I do not totally disagree with this, but to say I have no pride in or respect for my government would be going way too far.
I, too, was born in the 1940's. In my 75 years I was taught, and learned first hand that the USA is not perfect, was not perfect in the past, and will never be perfect.
It is my belief that with well over 300 million people in this country, we should be able to find a couple of political candidates who are rational and able to somewhat compromise and can play well with others.
As a veteran familiar with other nations' policies and their treatment of their own people, I contend that the USA is not as bad as the editorial of July 26 suggests. If you don't agree or are in doubt, go to China, North Korea, Iran, Russia or Venezuela and reconsider.
Gordon Tripcony
Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.