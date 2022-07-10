To the Editor:
Last month the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission approved an $18 million TIF for the Auburn Sports Complex Group. There will be two more meetings to fully approve the TIF. One with the DeKalb County Plan Commission and one with the County Commissioners. I would respectfully request to both bodies that they do not approve the TIF district.
A TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing, sometimes they are called TIF Tariffs or TIF districts. They allow the city to capture the increase in property taxes that is created by the usage of the property to subsidize the development of the area. TIFs can last anywhere from 15 to 25 years. The TIF that passed last month has a lifespan of 25 years with $18 million to be paid back in 18 years.
TIF districts are often problematic do to lack of over site, the taxpayer money is not used correctly and local public services such as schools do not receive the revenue they normally would. In 2012 a TIF cost DeKalb schools 12% of their revenue and Garrett schools 8% of theirs.
We already have many TIF districts in DeKalb County including one further down from the Sports Complex on County Road 11A. This TIF district is attached to the property the former World War II Museum now sits on. Do we want to add another TIF to that area, an area that tax payers already put money into in the form of the remodel of County Road 11A and the existing TIF? I feel as a taxpayer that it is time for this area to start paying the community back instead of continuing to take revenue from us.
Jessica Harty
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.