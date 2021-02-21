Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.