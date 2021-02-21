25 years ago
• CSX Transportation held an open house and dedication ceremony at its new depot in Garrett. CSX officials from the Chicago line were on hand for the occasion od the completion of the long-awaited facility, including Superintendent John Drake, who joined city officials, railroaders and families.
