90 years ago
• It’s started again — stories of narrow escapes from accidents along the paved roads near Kendallville caused by roller skaters without lights, skating on either or both sides of the road at the same time if there are enough skaters — and two seems to be enough. The wonder is that so few accidents have happened from this dangerous practice.
