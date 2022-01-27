To the editor:
Looking from the outside at the City Council’s and the Mayor’s and Board of Works/Public Safety’s discussions of what is the best road to take concerning the future of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services, one can see passions are high.
What I understand with the information coming out is, Auburn is at a point that the growth coming to our community is having us to look at how we going to handle the increased needs of service, provide service to those presently without (i.e. internet), and the sustainability of infrastructure. Much like the ongoing DeKalb Central High School improvements. This was another passionate issue, which the community got involved to give the final say on the proposed referendum.
I’m sure there are many things that involve the formation of an USB that we trusting citizens are not aware of, however, I’d like to know more concerning the advantage of the proposed USB.
From a layperson’s observation, isn’t that already in place with our Mayor, Board of Works and Public Safety?
If all of City Council members are on the Utility Service Board, it just seems like we are swapping one board with another? (The same concerns of checks and balances would remain.) If a USB is truly needed, it should contain independent experts in the fields of the involved services.
The reasons for the rush by council to create the USB may be two-fold. The Mayor’s decision to have two managers operate Auburn Electric and AES, and releasing the former general manager who ran both. (The later could be construed as a rush to rehire the former general manager by council.)
One can tell why accusations of lack of transparency, and even some confusion concerning the lawful duties of both the Mayor and Council are being looked at.
What I witnessed in the past was how the Mayor and the City Council kept the focus on the citizens when it came to different opinions on how to best service the community. The goal of a win-win seemed to happen a lot more than not, and the community won.
This is a vital decision for our community, and the passionate pros and cons from both camps should be presented in a public forum in a large enough facility to have the community there to hear. If a referendum is needed, so be it.
It’s wished that both sides take a breath, and take time to appreciate each other, realizing that you all share the common goal to make life in the community better.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
