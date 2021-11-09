Thank you to supporters of mission project in Belize
To the editor:
Garrett Presbyterian Church would like to thank all for your support for our mission project for Las Flores, Belize. The community building project has been supported by our church members as well as with wide spread community support!
The primary fund raiser has been funded by our “Taco Tuesday” dinners. There were seven total this year including a silent auction in the month of September. A special thanks to Los Cabos Mexican Grill restaurant and staff who catered the delicious food and contributed financially as well.
Thanks also goes out to the many who supported and gave wonderful gifts for the auction. We are blessed and thankful for our wonderful and generous businesses and friends and the Deacons of Garrett Presbyterian Church.
The building project in Las Flores is nearing completion but we still need a final push to ensure in January 2022 that we will have a safe and secure place for the scheduled arrival of the first group of missionaries. The building will provide housing for the missionaries, a place for the villagers to get medical help and attend to the spiritual needs of the 350-plus villagers who are so grateful for the help.
The Garrett Presbyterian Church has reached out to the whole community and we have been so blessed by your kindness and support.
Please join us for “A Celebration of Christmas” at the church’s Heritage Hall beginning Nov. 30. Christmas trees will be on display to help celebrate our Lord’s birthday during this joyous time of year. The hall will be open on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m., starting Nov. 30. Please bring a canned good or non-perishable item for the community food bank for admission. We will have cans in front of each tree so you can vote for your favorite tree with a free will donation. The tree with the most donations will receive a trophy with the proceeds going to our mission project and the church Deacons. Come all ye faithful.
Tim and Jan McAlhany
Garrett Presbyterian Church
