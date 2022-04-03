To the editor:
One man's trash isn't always another man's treasure. People need to use some common sense when we have high wind warnings on garbage and recycling pick up days. Please be considerate of others and hold your recycling for a later pick up day.
Those of you who live on a portion of Northcrest Drive, all of your recyclable trash is in my back yard.
Mary Jo Costanza
Angola
