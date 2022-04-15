To the editor:
I want to thank the donors and patrons of the Curiosity Shop. Through your generous patronage and our 13,000 volunteer hours, we have been able to provide substantial financial support to St Martin’s Healthcare clinic. We continue to look forward to our partnership with St Martin's throughout 2022 and invite the public to patronize our store. We are a thrift shop and located in Garrett at 1209 S. Randolph St. We are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can see the best we have to offer on Facebook Marketplace. Ask to join the Curiosity Shop Marketplace!!
Veronica Disque, president
Curiosity Shop
