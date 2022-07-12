To the Editor:
Gun ownership is a constitutional right, for law-abiding citizens as Robert Sparkman of Rome City pointed out on July 3. I don't see where in the second amendment it says "law-abiding" citizens. Laws have been passed to keep guns out of some people's control. I don't see any age requirements, I don't see any restrictions for criminal or mental status. So, what is wrong with regulations on who can have what? If the right's view is taken to the extreme, according to the second amendment, anyone, regardless of age, mental, or criminal status, has the right to bear arms. Or as it is written. "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed". Where does it say "law-abiding citizens"?
When the 2nd was written, citizens had the same "arms" as any army, does that mean that any person should be able to carry whatever the military has? Think of the damage someone could do with a 40mm grenade launcher, or a shoulder launched surface-to-air missile. Some people see the statement "well regulated". What does well regulated mean? Regulations on what type of arms civilians can own?
Biden and the far left want to take guns from law-abiding citizens. Not true!!!! Get your head out of Fox News, or any other place it's stuck in and join the real world. The Right's solution to end school shootings is to harden schools. Hire armed security. You first, far right: Put your money where your mouth is.
I support gun rights 100%. Although, if there were a 48-hour waiting period for purchasing an AR15, there might be 19 more 9- and 10-year-olds, plus two teachers alive in Texas today. Because, if I remember correctly, the day they died was the day the weapon was purchased. It was also the shooter's 18th birthday, and their last day of school. What a difference 48 hours might have made.
As a law-abiding citizen, I can't think of any reason for needing a semiautomatic weapon, (or two) multiple high capacity clips, and a hundred-plus rounds of ammo, or any other guns for that matter, right now!
A 99.9% survival rate is a number the Right seemed to have liked so well during the beginning of Covid.
So 99.9% of you Police/Army wannabes, not all gun owners fall into this category, exercising your second amendment rights, who claim, "I would have just shot the SOB" would most likely soil yourself, shoot yourself in the foot, or do more damage in your panic than good, in such a situation. I could be wrong. And if you managed to stop someone, or killed an innocent, how prepared are you to cope with taking another's life?
Any thoughts on that?
Robert (Bob) Shuff
Auburn
