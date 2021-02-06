Wetlands help to protect us from pollution
To the editor:
This is an urgent message that my business has deep concerns about as well as the Indiana Native Plant Society.
I would like to get the word out so that we can try and block this bill. The information below is from Laura Stine, president, NE chapter of Indiana Native Plant Society, on behalf of the Board of Directors.
Our wetlands are endangered by a new bill in the Indiana legislature.
Let’s tell our legislators this is wrong. The pending piece of legislation at the Indiana legislature has the potential to harm our region. Because it directly affects Indiana’s native plants, I’m asking you to consider taking action against this bill.
While INPS typically doesn’t get involved with political issues, Senate Bill 389 threatens wetlands, where hundreds of native plants grow and bloom — many of them growing only in wetlands. With 85% of Indiana’s wetlands gone already, we can’t afford to lose more. The Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) estimates that more than a third of Indiana’s 800,000 acres of wetlands may be threatened.
Senate Bill 389 repeals Indiana’s existing wetlands law effective July 1, 2021. It allows unlimited draining of isolated wetlands, which are connected to the larger ecosystem through groundwater aquifers and occasional flood events.
It was referred to the House on Feb. 2 (ironically, on World Wetlands Day) and is sponsored by state Rep. Lehman (District 79-Berne) and co-sponsored by Reps. Gutwein and Thompson. It will be referred to committee first, perhaps Environmental Affairs or Natural Resources. If it passes the House, it will go to Gov. Holcomb to sign.
This bill hits us where we live.
In northeast Indiana, we live in a region filled with lakes. We have recreational water trails being developed. The St. Joe River, the source of drinking water for Fort Wayne and other communities, flows through northeast Indiana. Many homeowners in our region rely on well water.
All of the above are protected from pollution by wetlands. That’s not to mention the wildlife and native plants that rely on our very limited wetlands.
Who opposes the bill?
Almost any organization working on environmental issues or conservation opposes SB-389. Let me just name a few: Indiana DNR, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, INPS, The Nature Conservancy, Hoosier Environmental Council, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Indiana Academy of Science, as well as Little River Wetlands Project, ACRES Land Trust and the Clear Lake Conservancy locally.
Who supports the bill?
The Indiana Home Builders Association is the primary backer. (Surprised?)
What can you do to help stop this bill from becoming law?
Call and email your state representative. You can find him or her here, as well as contact information: iga.in.gov/legislative/find-legislators
Email or call Gov. Holcomb’s office: 317-232-4567
Spread the word. Post on social media, talk to friends and family about this bill.
Write a letter to the editor.
Let’s make sure our Indiana representatives hear from us with a clear message: This bill is wrong for northeast Indiana.
Donna Schwartz
Wawaka
