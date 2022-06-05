25 years ago
• Three new full-time police officers and a new part-time officer officially were added to the Kendallville City Police Department during a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Kendallville Mayor Larry McGahen. Devon L. Hostetler, 24, Shawn W. Dunafin, 25, and Billy Fields Jr., 26, were recently hired as a result of a $225,000 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) federal grant. Jim Slone, a Waterloo police officer and formerly with the Auburn Police Department, was also sworn in a a part-time officer.
