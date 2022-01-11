To the editor:
Auburn Renewables has asked County Council for permission to not pay the full amount of their taxes owed (abatement) for the next 10 years on their new solar farm, saving them a total $544,500 in taxes.
So, who would pay those taxes? Well, they would be spread out to the rest of the taxpayers in the county — you and me.
So, what would taxpayers get in return from Auburn Renewables for us paying part of their taxes?
Auburn Renewables is selling their solar energy to Auburn Electric, so you might assume those customers would see lower energy rates? But your assumption would be wrong — customers will see no reduction in their energy bills.
Maybe lots of jobs? Normally abatements are given to companies bringing in several high paying jobs into the county. So how many jobs will Auburn Renewables be bringing? One minimum wage job. One.
Now the political establishment is going to tell you “We have to provide abatements to bring businesses to DeKalb County.” Not true. Auburn Renewables said they wouldn’t come unless they got the abatement. But even though the Council has not yet voted on the abatement, Auburn Renewables is already installing their solar panels. I believe that instead abating taxes for new companies, we should lower taxes for all companies; this would provide current DeKalb County companies fantastic growth opportunities.
To be fair, Auburn Renewables did indicate that they were planting flowers and maybe some strawberries which would draw bees, which are good for farmers. So, in exchange for paying part of Auburn Renewables taxes, you and I get bees.
And with that kind of return, I’ll be voting no.
Amy Prosser
Butler
County Councilwoman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.