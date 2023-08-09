To the Editor:
Every year, both Kaycee and Kaylin Kellett host a lemonade stand in our addition to raise money toward a good cause. This year, they both decided to put all of the money they made from their annual lemonade stand to purchase stuffed animals for Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to pass out to their pediatric patients! Today was their special day they’ve been looking forward to!
Thanks again to all who helped make this happen and for such a fun, learning experience for Kaycee & Kaylin!
Ashley Kellett
Angola
