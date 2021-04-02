To the editor:
I am a mother of three living in Auburn. I was born in Auburn, raised as the youngest in a family with five older sisters that all graduated from DeKalb, and now, I raise my family in this small town. I’ve always called Auburn my “home.”
When I was young, I can remember the Klan rally being held downtown around the courthouse square. I remember myself walking down and standing at a distance, not knowing what I was witnessing. Members in their hoods and robes walking around the square chanting words about things I did not understand. Large tanker trucks protecting their speakers as they spoke words of their beliefs over the loudspeaker for all the town to hear; chanting, yelling.
I was terrified and scared of what their intentions were in “our” town! I returned home and asked my mother, “Why do people hate others just because they are different colors?” That was the message I had received from that rally.
Fast forward to 2021. I am now in an interracial marriage and have an interracial child living in this town. When I first met my husband, I remember his family asking if our town was accepting of our marriage and his race as there wasn’t a very large black population in Auburn. We have always felt welcome in Auburn! My son’s friends, sports teams, coaches, parents, our neighbors, business owners, friends and co-workers ... they have always showed inclusion and have never treated my family differently for being interracial. We have had moments here and there where things were not always easy being an interracial couple; we know racism still exists. Until we replace that hate with love, inclusion, unity, it will always exist to some degree.
A few months back there were so many charged emotions over “Black Lives Matter” in our town. My husband and I stayed silent as we do not like to bring attention to our family and our stance on some issues. We do not agree with rioting on any level, we did not peacefully protest, we prayed, and we tried to remain positive for our children that change is still coming in areas that it is needed.
This month, I started to hear more and more about Better Together Auburn! This group of community members (non-partisan, non-religious) sharing a vision to unite people in our community around the collective value of making Auburn a more welcoming community to all. This is exactly the type of message I am willing to get behind and support! Not a protest, but a beautiful message of a yearlong initiative of the minds and hearts in our community. This is the correct movement needed to develop unity and inclusion for all races, religions, sexual orientations being welcome in our town.
I am very excited to be in Auburn and share what I can to this movement. I am happy for my family to live in a community that cares enough to grow this group and make a difference! This does not give any attention or fuel to the Klan rally this weekend to come in our town as it has no affiliation with the anti-hate messages I have heard about taking place in rebuttal of the rally.
This movement is not a rebuttal but a tribute to all humans and making Auburn, Indiana, “Better Together.” I want my family, my children, to feel safe in this town I have always called “home.”
Tracy Bell
Auburn
