To the Editor:
Eight years ago, I asked the Waterloo council to consider buying GMC Volts for patrol cars. I was laughed at.
Now here we are. Gas guzzling high performance cars.
This needs to stop.
Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 3:47 am
