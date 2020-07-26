We’re weeks away from students getting back to class, although COVID-19 is trending in the wrong direction lately.
Schools have a big task ahead of them as they try to reopen for classes while at the same time keep their students, teachers and staff healthy.
“The schools are held to an extremely high expectation,” East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said two weeks ago as she introduced her district’s plan. “We are being held to extremely higher standards than any other entity there is.”
It’s not an unusual proposition for schools. As stewards of children age 5-18 for around eight hours a day, five days a week, they are trusted not only as educators but protectors of our local youth. During the year, schools spend more awake time with children than their own parents do.
So how to protect the approximately 24,000 students in the four-county area’s public schools?
Easier said than done.
Schools have been rolling out their reopening plans, with a lot of common threads. In-person classes will be preferred, but schools are making arrangements for families to choose online classes if their child has medical needs or if they’re simply not convinced it’s safe at this time.
Districts are already re-configuring classrooms, bus routes, lunch rooms and the school day itself to try to reduce the many day-to-day contacts students would normally have with their peers.
And schools have plans in place for everything from when and where to wear masks to what to do if a student, teacher or staff member gets sick.
Schools are asked to do a lot with seemingly shrinking resources every year just to educate our children. Adding the need to keep a highly communicable virus out of its population can make the odds against schools seem almost insurmountable.
The plans are about as solid as they can be on paper, but whether they function in practice will really rely on every individual family to do their part too:
• If your child is sick with any cold-like symptoms, the best course of action is to keep them home.
COVID-19 doesn’t have many telltale symptoms of its own, so what looks like allergies, a cold or a stomach bug could be something more virulent. While in a normal year you might be able to get away with sending your youngster to school with a runny nose and a minor cough, keeping them home until they’re feeling better will be more important than ever.
• Take part in contact tracing and take quarantines seriously.
If you or your child ends up getting sick, you will be getting a call from contact tracers wanting to know who else may have been exposed. It is critically important to cooperate, as that will help identify who else may have been exposed and cut off transmission of the virus.
• Set a good example and encourage the right behaviors.
As Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday, the new statewide mask mandate is, in part, to help encourage good habits among our youngest Hoosiers. Children emulate their parents, teachers and role models they look up to.
Teachers and school administrators don’t need the added headache of trying to get students to comply with safety rules if their parents are openly defying or discounting them at home.
Students and staff likely will get sick somewhere this coming school year. While it’s unlikely any student will get seriously ill or die, it’s not impossible.
In Indiana, only 0.5% of Hoosiers under 20 who tested positive for COVID-19 have died of COVID-19. The death rate among all youngsters is likely even lower.
But even if the true number is a tenth of that rate — 0.05% — with 24,000 students in the four-county area, that would be potentially be 12 deaths.
As Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said last week, even one death of a K-12 student would be grossly unacceptable. We agree.
So as you head back to school, we urge all families to do what they can to support and cooperate with their school districts to get through this unusual start to a new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.