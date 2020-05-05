To the editor:
As a current Commissioner of DeKalb County and someone who has served our county in public service for over 35 years, I have learned a few things about what it takes to be an effective community leader.
I have learned through personal experience and observation of fellow community leaders that there are few key leadership qualities that stand out in those who are well suited to serve. The first is to be a leader of great integrity — one who leads through their core values. Our community needs leaders who have solid competence and character. Second, they need to be good visionaries for our community with the ability to balance today’s needs with long-term vision for future generations. This requires the ability to continuously explore new opportunities in processes, resources and services. Third, is to be a leader of great fiscal responsibility. This includes negotiating the best solutions for our county and seeing projects through to their completion. Lastly, is the ability to listen, gather information, and act to decisions in a way that best represents the voice and needs of our community. We need people who want to serve and are willing to dedicate the time and commitment it takes to reach the best decisions for our county.
I believe that Candidate for DeKalb County Commissioner Southeast District, Kevin Webb possesses these key leadership qualities. He is a leader with:
• An understanding of the position and responsibilities
• A proven record of being fiscally responsible
• The skill-sets and experience to perform the duties of the office
• A listening ear to the citizens represented
Please join me in electing Kevin Webb to this instrumental leadership role for DeKalb County
Jaqueline Rowan
DeKalb County Commissioner
