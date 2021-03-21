25 years ago
• The second annual Winter Tractor and Engine show was planned March 20-24 at the National Automotive Truck Museum of the United States and the Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Association Inc. of New Haven. Nine other tractor and gas engine clubs from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio also participated.
