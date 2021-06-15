To the editor:
Saturday, May 29th, Todd Herendeen and his band came to Garrett, Indiana, at Eastside Park to give the community a great concert and donate proceeds to the DeKalb Humane Society.
We appreciate Todd and his band for this generous gift. Other individuals and organizations who helped make this concert a success include Garrett Mayor Fiandt, who donated the rental of the park, as well as some officers of the Garrett Police Department and the Garrett High School Show Choir Boosters.
The Boosters set up a food stand in the pavilion to sell sandwiches, chips and drinks for concert goers.
A thank you goes out to all the concert goers who attended this event and to all the volunteers who helped us set up this event.
We appreciate the warmth of the Garrett community that made the Humane Society feel so welcome.
Carolyn Shelton
DeKalb Humane Society Board President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.