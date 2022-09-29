Let’s continue to be friendly to each other
To the Editor:
Perhaps it is a result of my growing up on a farm a couple of miles outside of Angola over half a century ago that I have a tendency to wave to people I encounter on the road. Of course, in those days, one knew nearly everyone one would encounter in that situation.
Now, on my morning walks on the bicycle/footpath along 827 to the Y and back, I frequently wave to the people in oncoming vehicles, and pleasantly, many — I would estimate around eighty percent, return my greeting. Not only that, but a full half of them smile as they do so. For the most part, we do not know each other; it is just a common greeting, one person to another. It’s nice.
I think and hope that if we regular folks can begin and continue to greet each other in a friendly way, rather than being so wrapped in our anger at the current state of affairs both domestically and internationally, perhaps the United States is not in quite as bad a place as many of us often fear that it is.
John Stevens
Angola
