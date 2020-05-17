90 years ago
• A passenger on an eastbound Wabash train became violently insane west of Wolcottville yesterday afternoon, and was taken off the train at Wolcottville. The incident caused much excitement as the problem was to know what to do with him. It was at first thought best to take him to the Kneipp Sanitarium, but that idea was abandoned because it was feared he could not be kept there in safety to all concerned. He was finally handcuffed, and his feet chained together and brought to Kendallville and returned to Chicago. The young man’s father accompanied him.
