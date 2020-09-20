25 years ago
• While Noble County’s commissioners and Sheriff Doug Dukes were agreeing on the purchase of security equipment Tuesday morning, a man attempted to enter the courthouse one floor above with a handgun. The Ligonier man was carrying a cocked pellet pistol in a plastic bag while on his way to appear as the plaintiff in a small claims case in Noble County Court. As the man walked up to the third-floor courtroom area the gun was allegedly discovered by a sheriff’s deputy with a hand-held metal detector who routinely checks all people entering the floor. The incident underscored the decision of the commissioners to buy an X-ray machine; a portable, walk-through metal detector; and equipment for a security officer.
