To the editor:
Getting at it is what Amy Prosser is all about. She will take on the job of DeKalb County Councilwoman with zest and total commitment. She will be a quick study and learn the job of council person in record speed with a complete understanding of the process. Amy is conservative, anti-abortion, smaller government and very willing to put in the time required to back up her beliefs.
The job of the council is to create the budget, control the spending and to be the checks and balances of the projects put forth by the commissioners. Amy will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to DeKalb County government.
I am confident she will know and have the confidence to say yes when appropriate and also the courage to say no when needed.
As Commissioner of DeKalb County, I look forward to working with Amy. That is why I ask you to vote Amy Prosser for Council at Large!
Bill Hartman
Corunna
