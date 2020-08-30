• Between 1814 and 1824, the Harmonists constructed more than 180 log, frame and brick structures in their settlement. The community was entirely self-sufficient, and produced goods recognized for their fine quality throughout the United States and overseas in the British Isles, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.
• Through divine guidance, George Rapp sought a buyer for the entire town in order to facilitate the Harmonists’ relocation to Pennsylvania in 1824. He found a purchaser in Robert Owen, a wealthy industrialist of Welsh descent, who was operating a textile mill in New Lanark, Scotland. In 1825, with his business partner William Maclure, Owen purchased the community of New Harmony, hoping to establish a model community where education and social equality would flourish.
• Maclure, a wealthy businessman and well-respected geologist, attracted many well-known scholars of the early 19th century to New Harmony, including American naturalist Thomas Say; French naturalist Charles-Alexandre Lesueur; and Pestalozzian educators Joseph Neef, Phiquepal d’Arusmont, and Madame Marie Duclos Fretageot. Gerard Troost, a Dutch geologist, and Frances Wright, a Scots-born early feminist, were also drawn to New Harmony.
• Owen’s “Community of Equality,” as the experiment was known, dissolved by 1827, ravaged by personal conflicts and the inadequacies in the areas of labor and agriculture.
• Owen’s utopian dream brought significant contributions to American scientific and educational theory, study and practice. Owen’s efforts to effect change and enlightenment came to fruition through the work of his children in New Harmony and young scientists and educators who came with William Maclure.
• The eldest son, Robert Dale, was a member of the U.S. Congress, the Indiana legislature, and the nation’s diplomatic corps. While in Congress, he sponsored legislation establishing the Smithsonian Institution. Robert Dale and his brother David Dale were involved with the planning, design and construction of the Institution’s first building, which still stands in Washington, D.C.
• Second son William Owen was left in charge of New Harmony while his father went east to recruit additional adherents to the social experiment. William was active in the areas of banking and agriculture, and was instrumental in the founding of the theatrical tradition in New Harmony.
• David Dale Owen was a geologist, influenced in his studies by William Maclure. He conducted the initial geological surveys of the state of Indiana in 1837 and 1838. As chief geologist for the federal government, David Dale surveyed 12 other states, mapping mineral resources, and helping to open the way for industrial development of the Midwest.
• The youngest Owen son, Richard, distinguished himself as a professor of natural sciences at Indiana University, and later served as the first president of Purdue University. As a Union Army colonel during the Civil War, Richard Owen supervised a camp for Southern prisoners of war at Camp Morton in Indianapolis, where he was later honored by them.
• Jane Dale Owen taught school in New Harmony, and helped her brother, David, with papers on geology. She married inventor Robert Henry Fauntleroy, and after his death, traveled with her brother Robert Dale during his ambassadorship to Naples. It was in the Fauntleroy family’s home that their daughter, Constance, helped to found the Minerva Society, one of the nation’s earliest literary societies for women.
• In 1937, the State of Indiana created the first New Harmony Memorial Commission to help the community preserve and protect its history. In 1959, Jane Blaffer Owen founded the Robert Lee Blaffer Trust and initiated the first of a series of contemporary additions to New Harmony.
• Historic New Harmony, Inc. was formed in 1974 and a major restoration and revitalization period began, funded primarily by Lilly Endowment, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.