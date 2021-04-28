To the editor:
Thank you for the letter appearing in this newspaper on April 4, 2021, located on Page B5, in the Opinion Section.
I thoroughly agree. I felt every point clearly stated the feelings and beliefs of myself and I believe many Americans.
I am so proud to be an American. To be able to enjoy the freedom to attend the church of my choice, to be able to pledge the Pledge of Allegiance to my American flag, and to respect our fellow men and women.
Quoting Billy Graham, “Only two defining forces have ever died for you: Jesus Christ and the American Soldier. Jesus died for your Soul and the soldier died for your Freedom.
Virginia Caroline Martz
Corunna
Editor's note: The letter referred to stated, "Respect. As I am an older lady, I think the word respect has lost its meaning to most people. People don’t seem to respect others’ beliefs, religion, race and cultures!
"As I believe in morals, responsibility, respect and compassion for life, and as I have seen so many times the disrespect for life!
"I have donated to help so many organizations that help animals and people! It’s sad when greed and jealousy take over!
"I hope through this COVID-19 that people appreciate the things they have and are thankful that they have. I hope the bullies stop, since there’s so much of it! I hope once this COVID-19 ends that life goes back to normal and people and animals ain’t programmed. Sheri L. Strong, Garrett"
