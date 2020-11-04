National Cybersecurity Awareness Month touched on the future of internet-connected devices, exploring the ways technological innovations, such as 5G, might impact a consumer’s online experiences (e.g. faster speeds and data transmission, larger attack surface for cybercriminals), as well as how people can adapt to the continuous evolution of the connected devices moving forward.
It is not only necessary to safeguard our personal devices, but also all the devices we interact with. No matter what the future holds, every user needs to be empowered to do their part to ensure the safety of cyberspace.
These steps can help protect the devices we use now and in the future:
• Future proofing. Consider how long devices typically last on their own — for example, a coffee machine can be expected to last 6-10 years on average. By being connected to the internet and managed by an app on your phone, will that decrease its longevity? Perhaps. Many IT professionals caution that the software that runs IoT (Internet of Things) devices may not be supported through the lifespan of the hardware. It’s not a theoretical concern either — it is already happening.
There are examples of start-up businesses creating niche IoT devices that end up going out of business within a couple years. These IoT devices cease to work, leaving you with an expensive device that can’t be updated and is basically useless to you. So take a minute before you buy that coffee machine with all the bells and whistles and think, “Do I really need a coffee machine that is voice activated?”
• Security concerns. Despite their convenience, there are many security concerns regarding IoT devices. There are no universal standards manufacturers must adhere to that would ensure the devices are designed with security best practices. This can result in data breaches where personal information is made public or devices are hijacked to the point that you can’t regain control over, causing them to become inoperable. Long-term software support is an important thing to consider beyond just the device’s physical life.
If a vulnerability is discovered in the software for a device and the manufacturer doesn’t have an update available, it can mean that device is no longer safe to use. Internet-connected surveillance cameras are a scary example of this; only a few years ago there was an exploit discovered that allowed anyone to view a specific model of camera’s live footage. Depending where your camera was pointed, the attacker could see where you lived or even inside your own home.
• 5G and you. 5G is the 5th generation mobile network. It is a new global wireless standard after 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G networks. 5G enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects and devices. While this advancement will improve speeds and increase our productivity, we must be diligent about staying cyber safe and using measures to protect our data.
For more tips and resources regarding internet-connected devices, visit the National Cybersecurity Alliance at StaySafeOnline.org.
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana, 4011 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Phone 260-918-2076
