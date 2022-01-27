To the editor:
I recently read a news scroll at the bottom of the screen during a news cast that I was watching. (While stretching in the morning, I watch the no-news news on GMA, which so upsets me that I can really work the weight machines to calm my frustrations.)
Anyway, the scroll read, “Non U.S. citizens entering the U.S. via land and sea must be fully vaccinated.”
The statement was both laughable and sad. It makes a person think that the southern border crossings are something new. Well, as we all are finding out the real truths are coming out. Soon we will have the real truth about COVID, the weather, Jan. 6 and climate change, which are mostly the only news that is being broadcast. I’d like to hear about all of the wonderful things that have happened in America during the past year. Oh! Never mind.
The current events, for some reason, have started to open my eyes. There are times that you have to see to believe. And there are a lot of people who don’t see what’s going on in America. People who are being led astray because they want to have their “ears tickled.” People who believe in one cure, but not another, even if both work. People who believe in one scientist, but not another, when both are professionals. The comic strip “The Born Loser” stated something last week: “The only thing worse than not knowing something is not knowing that you don’t know it.” (Think about it.)
I like what the Apostle Peter wrote: “I shall always be ready to remind you,” “stir you up by way of reminder,” after I’m gone “you may be able to call these things to mind.” Even Paul wrote, “To write the same things again is no trouble to me ...”
In chapter 9 of Nehemiah it tells all that God had done for the people and how they abandoned Him and then what happened. You’ll have to do your homework and read it for yourselves especially verses 33-37, which remind me of today. (Becoming slaves in their own country, government ruled over their bodies, government got their produce, etc.) All of this happened when they didn’t turn from their evil ways. All reminders!
What will our children or grandchildren be reminded of in days to come? What will we remind them of? What events will they be reminded of as examples to be remembered? God uses people of different backgrounds. Not just the elites or those in government, but dads and moms, simple everyday people. Just as Peter made it his purpose to remind his listeners of the truth we simple people must make it our purpose as well.
The Bible is Truth. It has many reminders of true events and what the results are of doing right or wrong. Some don’t believe, but there are times when you need to believe to see. I like what Tolkien said to C.S. Lewis: “The story of Christ is a myth like all other myths, but with one tremendous difference — it really happened.” Just a reminder.
Gene Link
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.