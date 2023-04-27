To the Editor:
MTI employs over 1,500 employees across eight facilities, three states and two countries. The communities we operate in are one of our most valued and important stakeholders. Partnering with the political leaders in the communities that we operate is key to attracting, retaining, and developing the talent we need to continue to lead in the North American iron machined casting market. Mayor Ley stands out as a strategic leader and partner in developing an attractive environment for business to grow.
Due to Mayor Ley’s partnering with MTI, we have recently announced a $20 million investment in our Auburn Casting Center over the next 18 months to update two of our molding lines, increase the size and complexity of our casting capabilities, add robotic trim cells, robotic grinding cells, advanced testing capabilities and added core capacity to serve existing and new customers to ensure the facilities long-term competitiveness.
No business can succeed without a strong community, and effective municipal governance often matters more in daily quality of life than state or national elections. Auburn’s visible improvements under Mayor Ley, combined with the clear future vision for downtown and other amenities that attract and retain the Midwest’s best residents, create an environment for Auburn to continue its growth through attracting and retaining skilled and dedicated residents.
Mayor Ley’s leadership in addressing the challenges faced by Auburn businesses led MTI to re-invest in Auburn. With his private-sector business experience, Mayor Ley understands the pressures businesses face from rising costs and overseas competition.
Mayor Ley demonstrates that through listening to constituents, focusing on issues that matter, and further improving Auburn creates an environment that encourages investment and makes Auburn stand out among other Northeast Indiana communities both now and in the future.
We are excited to continue to grow and invest in Auburn due to Mayor Ley’s leadership.
Matthew J. Fetter
President and CEO
Metal Technologies of Indiana
Auburn
