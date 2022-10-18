To the Editor:
Leave those kids alone!
Regarding the Noble County Commissioners being petitioned to remove a basketball goal from the roadside in the Cobblestone housing addition. The makeshift basketball court is deemed to be a liability for the county and the commissioner’s legal counsel advised to have it removed.
I suggest the petitioner and commissioners take a look around at the real issues of kids physical fitness, mental well-being, and social well-being before taking away a simple pleasure that most of us over 50 took for granted.
I think the county should trim the trees around it and put up a streetlight so they can play longer.
Andrew Strack
Kendallville
