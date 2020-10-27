To the editor:
When we vote in elections, we usually vote for the candidate we have the most faith in to provide the solutions to the problems we see in our country, our state and our communities. I think that is the wrong approach. I think we need to start electing legislators who trust us to know what is best for ourselves.
I trust you to know how to best protect yourselves and those around you as we continue to face the genuine threat of COVID-19. If elected State Representative, I will support every effort to restrict the governor from imposing another lockdown, which would further hurt Hoosiers in more ways than one, or continuing his mask mandate.
I trust you as parents to decide the best education for your kids, and as teachers to know how to best teach your students. If elected, I will work to give teachers greater freedom to teach their students instead of teaching to the tests, and to allow families more options when it comes to their kids’ education.
I trust you as entrepreneurs and small business owners to know how to run your businesses without needing the approval of the State. As your State Representative, I will work to remove the requirement for occupational licenses and permits, which only make it more difficult for everyone wanting to start a new business.
I trust you with your money, and believe you should keep what you earn. If elected, I will support cutting or abolishing taxes in Indiana, and I will work to cut unnecessary public spending. I trust you as gun owners to know how to be responsible with firearms, and if elected, I will support our right to keep and own firearms. I support repealing the red flag laws and favor the passage of Constitutional Carry.
And if elected as your State Representative, I will further work to protect your rights by pushing and supporting legislation to reform our criminal justice system, such as repealing civil asset forfeiture, ending qualified immunity, legalizing marijuana in Indiana, especially medical marijuana, and decriminalizing sex work.
Who we choose to vote for boils down to a matter of trust. I hope, instead of voting for someone who will act as if he or she knows what is best for you, that you will vote for someone who trusts you to know what is best. I hope I can count on your support, and I hope you will vote for me to be your next State Representative in District 52. Thank you.
Morgan Rigg, Libertarian candidate for State Representative, District 52
Butler
