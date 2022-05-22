90 years ago
• A steady flood of utterly unfounded stories was circulating locally in the Lindbergh case this afternoon. The telephone of The News-Sun was kept busy for a time, which among others that were baseless, was the report that Betty Gow, nurse in the family of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh had committed suicide. Other rumors were that Lindbergh flew to Europe; that a member of the Morrow family is held (or confessed); and that the Lindberghs have broken down or become hysterical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.