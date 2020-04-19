This high five was written last month as a letter to the editor by John Fritz of Kendallville. Mr. Fritz died before the letter was completed. Bob Buttgen, who resides at the same nursing home as Mr. Fritz, enjoys doing favors for his fellow residents, so he completed the letter. Submitting this letter for publication was one of Mr. Fritz’s final requests. During these challenging times, it is appropriate to use the letter as a high five in recognition of the ongoing efforts of hundreds of area health care workers and others caring for the ill, the disabled and the elderly.
Mr. Fritz expressed the following thoughts: “I wish to express my gratitude to the staff here at Orchard Pointe Health Care Campus in Kendallville. As someone who has been in and out of the hospital and a nursing home over the past few months, I want to express my gratitude to the fine women and men who work in these health care facilities. I fully appreciate what these hard-working employees do for their patients and residents. Specifically I want to thank the care-giving team at Orchard Pointe Heath Care Campus in Kendallville for taking such good care of me.
“Orchard Pointe, like many other nursing homes and health care providers, is staffed by a large team of dedicated employees.
“In addition to skilled nurses, Orchard Pointe is blessed with many dedicated CNAs. These certified nursing assistant are on the frontlines in giving first-rate care to their residents. Being an aide in a nursing home is not an easy job and most people are not aware of this until they are in need of this specialized care.
“Also, Orchard Pointe has hard working teams of food-service workers, activities directors, physical therapists and administrators.
“I am so grateful to have benefited from the excellent care these people have provided me over the last few months.
“God bless them and all of the hard workers in our nation’s health care system.”
