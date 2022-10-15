Other communities should be studying the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, because it is operating just about as well as any small-town development board could hope for.
This week, the Kendallville RDC doled out a huge $50,000 facade grant, which will allow a new owner to make an expansive restoration and renovation of yet another downtown building.
But to fully appreciate this development, we have to take several steps back.
The $50,000 grant came from the commission 75/25 downtown facade program, a new program created when the RDC set aside $300,000 specifically to allow more building owners to undertake large renovation projects like those being done in the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant from the state.
That state grant in itself is a big opportunity for Kendallville, but when the city realized it could reasonably only accomplish about 10-15 building overhauls with that total, the redevelopment commission wisely did its part by ponying up more money to build off that opportunity.
It, admittedly, started off slow. The commission approved two small-dollar projects from its 75/25 grant. We editorialized in May that the commission needed to go bigger with the program, that the spirit in which it was created was to fund transformational projects, not smaller maintenance fixes.
And, to their credit, commission members not only heard that critique but agreed with it. They tweaked their guidelines to set a minimum investment that would make only larger projects eligible.
It took a few more months, but they finally got that first big project.
The new owners at 203 S. Main St. are in the midst of a total redo on a building that was damaged in the August 2020 wind storm but never repaired. Aside from the obvious damage, the building had also been plastered with yellowed vinyl siding and in need of more overall TLC.
The project is enabling rehabilitation of one of Kendallville’s bigger downtown eyesores into, hopefully, one of its best new storefronts.
Some might bemoan that government is buying in at $50,000 to make that happen, but this size and scope of renovation simply wouldn’t ever happen without the city’s support and encouragement.
Kendallville’s regular 50/50 facade program has grown exponentially as well. Even five years ago the city was doling out less than $30,000 per year in grants.
In 2020, the RDC supplied nearly $68,000. In 2021, nearly $92,000. This year, the commission almost tapped out its entire $100,000 budget, raising the question for next year — is $100,000 now not enough?
Not only did Kendallville wisely connect and expand the areas in which it can use its TIF dollars on projects, it also created a new TIF area to start generating revenue to keep the momentum going in the future.
Yes, Kendallville benefits now from decisions it made 25 years ago in developing its downtown and eastside TIF districts — which now capture more than $500,000 per year in tax dollars set aside for projects — but the moves the city has made recently to unleash that money are going to pay long-term dividends for the city.
Does any other community in our four-county area have as active, invested and forward-looking development group as the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission?
Right now, the answer is no.
Which is why other communities should be taking notes and aiming to replicate the good work the Kendallville RDC is doing for the city.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
