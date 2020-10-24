To the editor:
In today’s world we need more people who are willing to step up to the plate for the greater good. In regard to political offices, and separately, the nonpartisan election for DeKalb County School Board, this is especially true. We need honest people in offices who are active listeners, who research, and also have a strong desire to work hard to serve our communities. Additionally, in terms of the school board, teachers and most importantly, the students need to be championed. The greater good starts small, even as small as a school board.
My husband, Jeff Johnson, is actively seeking the Fairfield/Smithfield seat for DeKalb Central School Board. He has the characteristics, qualifications, and drive to be a trusted member of the board. Jeff not only has the ability to see the good that should be maintained within the school district, but the perspective of being a fresh viewpoint to help make good aspects great. Jeff is a supporter. He will bridge strong partnerships with the community and our schools. He will support our students who should be heard, considered, and encouraged. Jeff will champion the teachers, staff, and administration. He will set a precedence for greatness, fairness, and professionalism. Jeff has the ability to bring balance and harmony to a position that certainly has its challenges a but is willing to meet head on-not because he was asked to, but because he wants to!
When I think back to when Jeff entered the lives of myself and my oldest daughter, I think of a man who courageously stepped into the role of father figure. He became a “Dad” when he didn’t have to be. He works hard to provide for our family all while being fair and teaching life skills/ethics to “our” oldest and now our youngest. I believe this translates well as to how he will be a fair and supportive member of the school board where his only “bias” is to do better, be better. Jeff has no link to DeKalb Central School employees past or present. This is actually a good thing when it comes to honest/non-biased decision making. His sole purpose on being considered for school board is ensuring decisions and visions for the future are purposefully made that benefits our community, students, teachers, and staff by ways of bringing accountability and fairness.
If you are seeking someone who is not bringing “politics” to the non-partisan role of school board and is able to make sound and thoughtful decisions for the greater good, then I encourage you to consider my husband, Jeff Johnson, for DeKalb Central School Board. A vote for Jeff would mean that you also want what is best for our community, students, teachers, and staff. A vote for Jeff Johnson is one you can be proud of; I know I am! Jeff would be truly honored to have the privilege of serving on our DeKalb Central School Board.
Kelli Johnson
Waterloo
