To the editor:
A few bad apples ruin it for all. What happened to respecting neighbors' property rights?
I am writing this letter to address an issue with today's hunters who think they have the right to run their coyote dogs across anybody's property even after being told no.
Times have changed; this disrespect of others' property is a very bad reflection on all hunters of which I count myself as one. A small group of guys in the Hamilton area feel they can trespass anytime they want on others' land and use the excuse "I can't control where my dogs go."
Back in '70s it was different; you had larger farms and it was not uncommon to run dogs from one section to the next. I know. I hunted coon and fox with dogs back then.
Unfortunately, it's not like that today. Hunters have small acreages that they plant food plots on to attract wildlife and they manage the habitat. They don't want others disturbing their wildlife sanctuaries.
Look around; all the fence rows are gone. There is no habitat left due to modern farming practices. People like me work to preserve a balance with nature and want the diversity of all wildlife on their lands. The saying holds true: If you plant it they will come.
Unfortunately, some among us feel it's only about themselves and they have a right to trespass with their dogs anytime they want!
This is why people no longer give access these days. I say buy your own land or hunt public land but don't use a small acre access point to then run your dogs across others' ground if you don't have permission.
I love dogs and have three of my own but if these "so called hunters" trespass with their dogs, I will use my rights as a property owner to rid the property of the dogs by any means at my disposal including shooting them.
You boys know who you are and have been asked to not trespass on my land. I would appreciate you respecting my wishes. Hunt where you are welcome, just not on my land!
Ronald Lanning
Butler
