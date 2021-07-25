To the editor:
There are two ways to reach herd immunity. One, vaccinate those at risk until a critical mass is reached (60-70% of the population) and two, achieve natural immunity via infection. The evolving pandemic is essentially the pandemic of the unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are those that allow for variants to occur and to expose the vaccinated to the variants.
Hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing and are due, in over 95% of those infected, to infection in the unvaccinated. Infection to the vaccinated does occur (no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing disease) but the disease is milder and hospitalization or death are unlikely to occur.
Vaccination has eliminated smallpox and polio, diphtheria and tetanus. Influenza vaccination has significantly reduced the number of seasonal influenza cases each year and has reduced the severity of those contacting the disease after vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccination is more effective and as safe as the seasonal flu vaccine. If you heard or read that the sky is falling would you not look outside? Be smart, research Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines using reliable sources. Consult your physician or pharmacist.
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Medical Director
Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency
