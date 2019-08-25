To the editor:
Why do we allow blind folks to drive our roads?
This evening a school bus stopped by my house. I had my back to it but knew it was a bus by the sound. The blind person who was not able to see a large bright yellow vehicle with flashing lights drove right past it.
I heard the bus horn blare and turned to see the blind person going on by. Or perhaps their service dog was doing the driving. No a dog would know better.
I was on a bus as a boy when a girl got off and was hit and killed by a car going on by. I am 81 and I still see that little dead girl like it just happened.
Ken Wilcoxson
Auburn
