To the editor:
We watched a very special program from IUPUI in Indianapolis, honoring their top 100 students for 2021. That is 100 students chosen for their academic excellence, campus leadership and community engagement. That is 100 students out of IUPUI's 30,000 enrolled students.
Among them was our grandson, Reggie Parker. Besides him, a young lady from Kimmel and another young man from Albion were honored. Reggie graduated valedictorian from Central Noble High School in 2018 and is now a junior in college majoring in biology with hopes of going to medical school. During the program, it was stated that 91% of the graduates from that university stay in Indiana to work. So Reggie could one day be your child's doctor!
As grandparents, we are so very proud of all eight of our grandchildren and, in this case, of Reggie! It is such satisfaction to have young people who work hard, study hard, and help people around them along the way. Our desire is that newspapers, such as this one, consider allocating a special place every week for young people from the community who live up to such a high standard.
Young people who disobey laws and cause problems in the community often get their picture with an article on the front page. Why not youth from the community who excel?
Roger and Pat Franke
Wolcottville
