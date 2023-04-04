To the Editor:
January 2022 left the City of Auburn without an entire building and planning staff. Six members of a close-knit team who showed up every day to serve the community were suddenly gone. I was one of them.
When Mike Ley was first elected mayor, he told City employees that our “boss” was the community, not our superiors, not our department heads, and not him. But his mindset quickly changed when those he saw under him began to have a different opinion than him and voiced their thoughts. When “his staff” shared their educated, experienced opinions regarding a project that differed than his, they became disobedient. When “his staff” was pushed to bend the laws for some, but not others and they expressed their concern or simply said no, they became his enemy.
When my administrator, Amy Schweitzer, was fired the Monday after Christmas, exactly 10 days after her husband, I was not in the office. Mike Ley held a conference with the remaining employees who were in the office. He promised to brief us and visit every day to ensure things were running smoothly, which he did not. Upon those not-so-daily visits, he never once spoke to me. In fact, he once made eye contact with me and immediately looked away. What kind of leader is that?
When the second employee was fired, I was on COVID leave and was working from home. I received a call telling me they were shutting off my access “to get control of a bad situation.” That’s all I heard from them until the remaining two employees couldn’t come to work one day. Then suddenly I was needed, and my access was returned. I knew I was next, although not sure under what pretense. So I chose to leave on my own terms.
Upon my resignation, I told the HR Director that throughout my entire life as a firefighter’s daughter and an invested community member, I always admired the City of Auburn administration. I proudly said I was a City Employee, that is, until Mike Ley was elected, and the system became corrupt and there was a lack of transparency, even within.
Regardless, I was proud of the work I and my fellow employees achieved. We truly showed up every day for the community. We did what we could to help businesses, residents, and developers to get their approval. Or we kindly walked them through the necessary processes, whether we supported the project or not. We were a team. There was no boss. There was only a leader and her crew who proudly carried on our public service until it became clear we could not.
And that is what Auburn needs … a leader. Mike Ley is not a leader. He is a boss who will take you down if you disagree with him.
I believe Dave Clark is the leader Auburn needs … no, a leader that Auburn deserves. I believe he will lean on those who have the proper education and experience to step up and do the right thing. And when he needs to get involved, he will manage the situation. He will not micro-manage. Dave Clark has been a community advocate for years, and this is what Auburn needs.
Auburn, I’m asking you to hold your public officials accountable. I’m asking you to look back and question why at least 5 different department heads have been replaced within the last 3.5 years and why dozens of employees have left or been fired. Why have none of the projects Mike Ley promoted in his original campaign come to fruition, sitting dead in the water, even though the City has spent thousands on them? Why is there still no Electric Superintendent after over a year since Chris Schweitzer’s firing? Why are Mike Ley’s election signs non-compliant with the City’s sign regulations?
It’s time for a change. It’s time to vote Dave Clark for Mayor.
Amber Bassett
Auburn
Log In
