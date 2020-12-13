25 years ago
• Roller-skating enthusiasts and roller-bladers will soon have a facility in Kendallville to call their own. Construction has begun on Skating Dimensions, an indoor roller-skating facility and recreation center, located just north of the Shell Mart on Commerce Drive on Kendallville’s west side. Kevin and Arlene Roberts of Kendallville are constructing the 14,000-square-foot building on 3.4 acres of industrial-zoned land. The estimated $337,000 project will create approximately 10 part-time jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.