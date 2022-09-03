25 years ago
• Thousands of people flocked to Ligonier this weekend to celebrate Noble County’s claim as the “Marshmallow Capital of the World” and to take part in the city’s sixth annual Marshmallow Festival. “Marshmallows, Magic, Music and S’mores” was the theme for this year’s event, which enjoyed perfect weather and large crowds.
