With firm faith, beloved mother served many
To the editor:
Some folks may have seen that our dear mom, Marjorie Gorrell of Pleasant Lake, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021. We her sons would like to share with you the rest of her story.
Mom went to Laketon High School, where she was a cheerleader all four years. She graduated on May 5, 1955, and her class took a senior trip to Washington, D.C. Upon her return she immediately enrolled in International Business College in Fort Wayne and graduated in 1956. She courageously went out into the world and took her first job at Central Soya, where she worked both in Fort Wayne and Decatur. After that she joined the Radar Engineering department at Magnavox in Fort Wayne, where she corrected and typed reports for the engineers, made travel arrangements, and securely filed the confidential documents. Mom always spoke fondly of her time at Magnavox. She had friends, and even accepted an offer to join a female colleague on a train tour of the western United States. Mom met our dad when they were both at Magnavox.
By 1965 Mom was a homemaker, and she and Dad followed his jobs to Kentucky, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Finally in early 1971 we moved back to Dad’s boyhood home in Pleasant Lake. While Dad, James and David rode in the U-Haul, Mom, our pug, and youngest brother Steve followed behind in the Pontiac station wagon.
As we grew up in the 1970s, our mom selflessly took care of us, packing our school lunches, taking care of us when we were sick, and making popcorn for the Christmas specials. She helped our dad in the family Miracle Water business, and many folks received cups of coffee from her at the merchant booth at fairs and home shows all over northeast Indiana in the 70s, 80s and 90s.
But Mom also served her Lord Jesus Christ, playing the piano and teaching Sunday school at churches in Angola, Bronson, Michigan, and Pleasant Lake. She was a reading mentor at Pleasant Lake Elementary, sent out homemade cards for folks who needed encouragement, and sent a daily Bible verse over phone text to a growing list of recipients. From 2001 through 2020, she and Dad read through the entire Bible once per year.
The Bible teaches that we are saved by faith, not works. Our mom left this world with her faith firmly in Jesus Christ. Because of her faith, she is in the presence of Christ right now (II Cor 5:8.) In the faith of Jesus Christ, we look forward to joyfully seeing her again at the end of our time on this earth.
David, James and Steve Gorrel
