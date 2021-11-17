To the editor:
Interesting week just past in which this paper carried stories regarding significant potential tax increases for the citizens of Noble County.
I would like to start off by thanking Tom Wolf for his letter in the Nov. 11 edition. He conveyed my sentiments exactly regarding the multi million dollar proposed reconstruction of Baseline Road between Ind. 3 and Ind. 9.
As reported on the front page of The News Sun Nov. 2 edition, the County Council unanimously feels that increasing the wheel tax you pay on vehicle registration will pay for this unnecessary project. It’s only a 70% increase from $17.50 to $30 on each vehicle you register.
Why can’t leveling and widening Waits Road between Ind. 3 and 1000E / Allen Chapel Road be the addressed? Waits Road and Sherman Street is a dangerous “T” intersection which will become worse with the addition of the new subdivision coming to the Northeast corner of this intersection. How about a traffic roundabout/ rotary at this intersection and also at Waits and South Main Street. Move the traffic light from Ind. 3 and South Main Street to Ind. 3 and Waits Road where there have been multiple accidents with fatalities.
And last but not by a long shot the least annoying are the solar panel tax abatement stories carried on numerous days in The News Sun. If the land owners that are leasing their farm ground to the for profit solar enterprise, will continue to pay their property taxes to Noble County during the ten year abatement period, then I’m all for the “green energy.” However, if all of the citizens of Noble County will be footing the bill of the $30M abatement because no one is paying taxes on the proposed 3,000 acres project, it might be time to move out of state.
Our local income tax was increased from 1.5 to 1.75% a few years back to pay for I don’t even remember what. Don’t hold your breathe waiting for the return to 1.5% when whatever it was is paid for.
Bob Pillers
Kendallville
