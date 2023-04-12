To the Editor:
It’s a DeKalb County treasure, the Garrett Museum of Art — a small gallery that mounts some superb art exhibits. Currently the “Early Brown County Artists” is there, featuring more than 30 magnificent paintings, co-curated by Douglas Runyan and Dan Kraft. The show also includes some Brown County pottery, lithographs, and photography.
Angela Green, Gallery Coordinator and Museum Director Jim Gabbard have every right to be proud of the show. Their vision for the gallery, and thanks to major sponsors such as Judy Morrill and the James Foundation, have allowed them to give northeast Indiana exhibits normally only seen in large city museums.
Located at 100 S. Randolph St., in Garrett, this little venue is a gem. In spite of its limited hours, consider visiting the museum. Consider also making a donation to assist GMoA in their commitment to mount national exhibits as well as showcase regional and local artists.
Rachel Roberts
Auburn
